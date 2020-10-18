Scarecrow decorating contest

The Ector County Library Children's Dept., 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Decorate the Scarecrow Contest through Oct. 23.

Kids, middle grade children, teens and adults are invited to decorate a scarecrow like their favorite book character.

Participants may drop off their decorated scarecrow entries Oct. 1-23 at the library.

Entry forms and patterns are available on the third floor.

Entry deadline is noon Oct. 23. Final judging will be conducted on the same day.

Contest rules are: Scarecrows should represent a favorite book character; on the entry form, the title and author of the book must be included; do not write your name anywhere on your scarecrow; entry form number will be recorded with participants name when scarecrow is entered by returning it to the Children’s Department on the third floor; all designs must be family-friendly; this is a home project; design size is limited to the size of the pattern; and use products to decorate that are safe for everyone.

Scarecrows will be judged according to the following categories and prizes will be awarded in each category: kids (ages 4-7), middle grade (8-12), teens (13-18) and adults (18+).

Winners will be announced live on an Ector County Facebook Event at 4 p.m. Oct. 26.

All scarecrows must be picked up by Nov. 2.

For more information, call 332-2118 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.