  • October 15, 2020

Samaritan Heroes - Odessa American: Local News

Samaritan Heroes

Posted: Thursday, October 15, 2020 1:00 am

Samaritan Heroes Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

This time of year, Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas is usually celebrating its Families of the Year and Samaritan of the Year by recognizing the honorees and sharing our mission to provide professional counseling to restore hope and healing.

This year, however, our world is much different than in previous years. Out of respect to the community, the center has elected to postpone the annual fundraiser this year. Instead, they will be focusing on creating awareness of who Samaritan is and the vital role they serve in West Texas.

Samaritan Heroes is a new program this year to recognize our local, everyday heroes. The center will be asking the community to nominate these heroes.

Nomination deadline is Friday.

Samaritan Counseling Center is a comprehensive outpatient mental health facility located in Midland County.

To nominate, donate or more information, visit samaritanheroes.org or call Jose Gaona at 894-2484.

Posted in on Thursday, October 15, 2020 1:00 am. | Tags: , ,

