This time of year, Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas is usually celebrating its Families of the Year and Samaritan of the Year by recognizing the honorees and sharing our mission to provide professional counseling to restore hope and healing.

This year, however, our world is much different than in previous years. Out of respect to the community, the center has elected to postpone the annual fundraiser this year. Instead, they will be focusing on creating awareness of who Samaritan is and the vital role they serve in West Texas.

The Samaritan Counseling Center we will be hosting the 2020 Samaritan Heroes Kick-Off event at 11:30 a.m. today.

Samaritan Heroes is a new program this year to recognize our local, everyday heroes. During the next several weeks, the center will be asking the community to nominate these heroes.

Samaritan Counseling Center is a comprehensive outpatient mental health facility located in Midland County.

For over 45 years, Samaritan has been providing professional counseling services in a caring and confidential environment to the community members of the Permian Basin and throughout West Texas. The center’s goal is to restore hope and healing of mind body and spirit for optimal wellness.

For more information, call Jose Gaona at 894-2484.