  • February 12, 2021

Salvation Army officials say space is open at warming shelter

Salvation Army officials say space is open at warming shelter

Posted: Friday, February 12, 2021 12:02 pm

A handful of residents began seeking shelter from freezing temperatures at Odessa’s Salvation Army late Thursday night, but more people are expected this weekend as temperatures continue to dip into the single digits, Captain Juan Gomez, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army provided shelter for 12 males and 2 females Thursday night, Gomez said.

“We’re in pretty good shape right now,” Gomez said. “We still have the overflow area available which can house 10-15 additional people.

“Most of the people who stopped by Thursday were seeking blankets or stopping by for something to eat.”

The Salvation Army, in collaboration with the City of Odessa, will continue to serve as a warming shelter for those in need through Tuesday morning. The shelter is located at 811 E. 10th Street.

Free food, beverages, cots, blankets, pillows and toiletries will be provided to those who stay at the shelter. The public can begin arriving at the shelter at 6:30 p.m. or at 5 p.m. if they want to eat dinner in the soup kitchen first.

Posted in on Friday, February 12, 2021 12:02 pm.

