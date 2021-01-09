  • January 9, 2021

Posted: Saturday, January 9, 2021 12:54 pm

Salvation Army offers shelter from winter storm

The Salvation Army of Odessa will provide housing for anyone needing shelter Sunday through Tuesday morning at its homeless shelter at 810 E. 11th St., according to Capt. Juan Gomez.

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low 20s over the next two nights with up to three inches of snow falling by Sunday morning.

For more information, contact the Salvation Army by phone at (432) 332-0738 or visit online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Odessa.

