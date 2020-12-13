Salvation Army is in need this year

For the past 26 years, the Odessa American and the Odessa Salvation Army have partnered up with the annual Empty Stocking Fund.

This year’s campaign is up in full swing and will continue through Dec. 17.

This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 and in the past, that marker has been met.

However, this year is so far proving to be a challenge due to the pandemic.

“Of course, this year, there is a need more than any other year before but we also know that our main goal is to keep Christmas as close to normal for kids as possible,” Odessa Salvation Army captain Clara Gomez said. “We know that parents are struggling out there but we know that the one thing that remains consistent is Christmas and we want to keep a kid on Christmas happy.”

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million.

According to Gomez, so far, just over $16,000 has been raised for the Empty Stocking Fund but she is optimistic about meeting this year’s goal, adding that there is still time to raise funds.

“In the past, the last couple of years, we’ve exceeded the $100,000 goal and so really, the thing about the Empty Stocking is that it starts off slow but it picks up as people get into the Christmas mindset,” Gomez said. “The community has always helped out. There are years where we think we’re not going to meet our goal but then the community pulls through at the end. That’s one of the biggest blessings that we’ve seen."

Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families.

The campaign helps provide toys, food boxes and gifts for the elderly during the Christmas season.

Funds can go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

The Empty Stocking Campaign helps children 13 and under as well as seniors.

“There are some cases where we are helping older children or in case they are disabled or if they are the only child in the family and we also do small gifts for seniors and nursing homes and different categories of seniors,” Gomez said. “Our age ranges from someone who is a new born to someone who is elderly. Really, what we’re doing is trying to spread Christmas cheer.”

Clara’s husband Juan Gomez, who is also the captain of the Odessa Salvation Army says the Empty Stocking Program is unique.

“What Empty Stocking does is allow the community to support, financially, that program to where we’re able to take the money that comes through the Empty Stocking and, literally, fill empty stockings,” Juan said. “These are children who wouldn’t have a Christmas if it wasn’t for the Salvation Army stepping in with donors. This gives us an opportunity to say yes to more people.”

With all the impacts from COVID-19 forcing some people out of work, it’s been a trying time for nonprofit organizations around the world to help out those in need as Juan Gomez says it’s been difficult so far for the Odessa Salvation Army with its Red Kettle Campaign this year as well.

“Every year, as we get closer, it seems like our goal won’t be met but we have been blessed with being able to meet our goal in the past,” Juan said. “I will say that it will be a little challenging this year because it’s a little more difficult. Not only are we behind in our Red Kettle Campaign, but we’re also behind when it comes to Empty Stockings and it hurts because there are numerous fundraisers that have been either canceled or postponed."

However, Juan and Clara are optimistic about the Salvation Army meeting its fundraising goals this year.

“We’re already trying to say yes with the limited amount of funds,” Juan said. “In order to continue to help these individuals who are coming in and to help the children. It’s the partnership with the OA and the partnership with the community that puts us in a position to do so.”

To give to the Empty Stocking Campaign, donations can be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St. or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. Zip Codes for both are 79761.

The Salvation Army can be reached at 432-332-0738.

Donations are also accepted online at Donate to The Salvation Army USS-TEX-Odessa TX Empty Stocking 20209 (salvationarmytexas.org).