  • February 10, 2021

Salvation Army, city ready for cold - Odessa American: Local News

Salvation Army, city ready for cold

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 3:21 pm

With the threat of temperatures plummeting to below freezing beginning Wednesday night, The Salvation Army of Odessa will serve as a warming center for those in need from Thursday night through Tuesday morning.

The free shelter site, 811 E. 10th St., is a partnership between the Salvation Army and the City of Odessa.

“We were expecting an arctic front to move in this weekend, but it appears it may arrive Thursday morning,” said Captain Juan Gomez, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army. “So we’re setting up for a quicker than originally anticipated start.”

Free food, beverages, cots, blankets, pillows and toiletries will be provided to the public, shelter officials said. The public can begin arriving at the shelter at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, or at 5 p.m. if they want to eat dinner in the soup kitchen first.

Although the public can bring their own blankets and pillows, Gomez is discouraging people from doing so unless absolutely necessary.

“Because of COVID we still need to follow social distancing guidelines, which means we already have less space than under normal circumstances,” Gomez said.

According to the National Weather Service arctic air mass is making its way into the Permian Basin forcing temperatures to drop significantly.

Thursday and Friday will see the highs in the 40s with lows in the 20s. Saturday’s high is expected to be 39 degrees and as low as 13, according to the National Weather Service. After that, temperatures could dip into the single-digits.

Odessa Mayer Javier Joven said he was pleased to see the city and Salvation Army come together quickly to meet the needs of residents.

"I'm very proud of how the Odessa Fire Rescue Command and staff, our Incident command, and city staff identified a need in assisting and providing warm shelter for those most vulnerable of our citizens in Odessa," Joven said. "As temperatures will drop over this weekend the City of Odessa is partnering with Salvation Army to provide warm shelter to those needing shelter from the extreme cold weather that will arrive here in the local area this weekend.

"I'd like to thank everyone in responding so quickly to citizens concerns and coming together in a spirit of cooperation, providing the necessary resources so quickly to make this a reality. God bless you all ."

Posted in on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 3:21 pm.

