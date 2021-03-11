  • March 11, 2021

Sales tax drops for March - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Sales tax drops for March

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 11, 2021 12:05 pm

Sales tax drops for March oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa received its March sales tax check in the amount of $3,473,311.98, which includes the Economic Development sales tax of a quarter of a cent.

The City of Odessa will receive $2,778,649.58 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $694,662.40.

Medical Care Hospital will receive $2,721,819, according to a press release.

The City saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with March’s sales tax revenue total of $2,778,649.58, which reflects a $1,424,844.08, or 33.90 percent decrease compared to March 2020.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up 17.13 percent, or $2,920,516.32 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year. The 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $6,888,639.60 or 25.65 percent.

The City has budgeted $36,000,000 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year. Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection. March’s collection is based on January sales.

Posted in on Thursday, March 11, 2021 12:05 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
76°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: SE at 16mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 60°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 72°/Low 42°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 64°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]