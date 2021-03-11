Sales tax drops for March

The City of Odessa received its March sales tax check in the amount of $3,473,311.98, which includes the Economic Development sales tax of a quarter of a cent.

The City of Odessa will receive $2,778,649.58 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $694,662.40.

Medical Care Hospital will receive $2,721,819, according to a press release.

The City saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with March’s sales tax revenue total of $2,778,649.58, which reflects a $1,424,844.08, or 33.90 percent decrease compared to March 2020.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up 17.13 percent, or $2,920,516.32 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year. The 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $6,888,639.60 or 25.65 percent.

The City has budgeted $36,000,000 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year. Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection. March’s collection is based on January sales.