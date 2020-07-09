  • July 9, 2020

Sales tax down - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Sales tax down

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 9, 2020 3:51 pm

Sales tax down oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa received its July sales tax check, in the amount of, $3,783,652.85. This amount includes the Economic Development sales tax of 1⁄4 cent. The City of Odessa will receive $3,026,922.28 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $756,730.57.

Medical Center Hospital reported sales tax for July at $2,762,363, which is about 35.7 percent below this time last year.

The City saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with July’s sales tax revenue total of $3,026,922.28 which reflects a $(1,698,206.36), or (35.94)% as compared to July 2019.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 is up 24.08%, or $8,075,690.01 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2019-20 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $(7,466,377.80) or (15.21)%.

The City has budgeted $41,100,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for the current fiscal year.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, i.e., July’s collection is based on May sales.

Posted in on Thursday, July 9, 2020 3:51 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
106°
Humidity: 16%
Winds: SE at 11mph
Feels Like: 106°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 106°/Low 77°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 104°/Low 76°
Sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 107°/Low 75°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]