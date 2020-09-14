Sales tax down

The city of Odessa received a $3,747,565.32 September sales tax check, which includes the Economic Development sales tax of a quarter of a cent.

The City of Odessa will receive $2,998,052.26 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $749,513.06.

Medical Center Hospital detailed in a press release that they will receive $2,965,033.84.

The City saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with September’s sales tax revenue total of $2,998,052.26, which reflects a $1,646,173.28, or 35.45 percent as compared to September 2019.

The release shows that the year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 is up 17.25 percent or $7,094,294.78 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

The 2019-20 YTD amount is below the previous fiscal YTD amount by $10,813,490.82 or 18.33 percent.

The City has budgeted $41,100,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, September’s collection is based on July sales.