  • November 11, 2020

Sales tax dips for November - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Sales tax dips for November

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 4:11 pm

Sales tax dips for November oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa received its November sales tax check in the amount of more than $4 million, a press release stated.

This amount reportedly includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent. The City of Odessa will receive $3,496,646.42, while the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $874,161.60.

The City saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with November’s sales tax revenue total of $3,496,646.42, which reflects a $1,464,427.90 or 29.52% drop as compared to November 2019, the press release stated.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is reportedly up 18.28% or $1,020,711.99 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $3,095,920.18 or 31.91%, the press release stated. The City has budgeted $36,000,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 4:11 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
71°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 80°/Low 46°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 52°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]