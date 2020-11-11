Sales tax dips for November

The City of Odessa received its November sales tax check in the amount of more than $4 million, a press release stated.

This amount reportedly includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent. The City of Odessa will receive $3,496,646.42, while the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $874,161.60.

The City saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with November’s sales tax revenue total of $3,496,646.42, which reflects a $1,464,427.90 or 29.52% drop as compared to November 2019, the press release stated.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is reportedly up 18.28% or $1,020,711.99 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $3,095,920.18 or 31.91%, the press release stated. The City has budgeted $36,000,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.