Rotary treats first responders

Showing support for what first responders had to go through during last year’s tragedy, the Odessa Rotary Club put on an appreciation lunch Monday at Central Fire Station.

The event served as part of a commemoration on a day that marked one year since the Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa and Midland where seven people lost their lives and 25 were injured.

“We decided that we wanted to do something special for the first responders,” Rotary Club member Rodney Hurt said. “We wanted to do something nice for the first responders and everything that they’ve gone through.”

Hurt added that it wasn’t just a token of appreciation for what the first responders had to endure during last year’s shooting but for continuing to put their lives on the line every day, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic going on.

Rotary Club members served the first responders that included a sliced brisket sandwich, some beans, potato salad, a cookie and some water.

Odessa Rotary Club President Jeff Woltz said the idea to do something special for the first responders came together pretty fast.

“It was about a week-and-half of planning,” Woltz said. “Some of our rotary members decided that we had to do something to recognize those who had to respond to the events of that day. We have a bunch of guys who love to cook so it was the obvious thing to do. We wanted to feed the first responders. We originally we were going to do it on Grant Street over by the bull statue but the city said that there were better locations so they asked us to move it here to the fire station.”

Odessa Rotary Club member Gus Ortega was one of the cooks.

“I think it’s so important to do this,” Ortega said. “The tragedy last year was something we didn’t expect and lives were lost. It affected the whole community and our first responders were there on the scene so we wanted to give something back to the first responders, not just for what they did last year but for what they do every day.”

According to Hurt, about a dozen or so members of the Odessa Rotary Club came out on Monday to help.

The Odessa Rotary Club’s gesture did not go unnoticed by the first responders.

“It’s been nice to see who the entire community has come together,” Odessa Police Department Corporal PIO Corporal Steve LeSueur said. “It’s not just the first responders but everyone. We’ve had an uproar of support from everyone. It feels very nice to be appreciated. It’s nice for people who want to do these events. They go a long way and it’s nice to feel appreciated.”

Central Fire Station Captain Tony Reyes echoed those thoughts but also added the importance of not forgetting those who were affected by last year’s shooting.

“It’s greatly appreciated that the community remembers these things,” Reyes said. “They want to honor the first responders but I would like to add that on a day like this, we not forget the families that were affected by such a horrible tragedy. My prayers go out to them because they’re reminded of the awful day that happened a year ago. As much as we appreciate the support from the community, I don’t want us to forget the families that were affected in a negative way.”