Rotary, Oncor feed honors COVID volunteers

Thanking the volunteers and workers who helped make the mass vaccination clinics at Ratliff Stadium run smoothly, the Odessa Rotary Club and Oncor put on a free lunch for those who helped at Central Fire Station Wednesday.

Knowing that plenty of people put in the long hours to make the drive-thru clinics work, Odessa Rotary Club member and project co-chair Rodney Hurt said they wanted to do something to recognize all who worked to help members of the community get vaccinated.

“The Odessa Rotary Club wanted to do something nice for the volunteers at the vaccination center at Ratliff and for any healthcare worker from the frontline who have put themselves in harm’s way to come out and feed them lunch today,” Hurt said.

Hurt said the Odessa Rotary Club board of directors came up with the idea and it wasn’t long before they cooked up a barbecue meal that included pulled pork sandwiches, beans and potato salad.

“So we reached out to the Apollo Perforators and they have this wonderful cooking trailer where we were able to cook,” Hurt said, adding that they were aiming to serve as many as 200 people.

It’s not the first time that the Odessa Rotary Club has done a free lunch event for front line workers and volunteers.

Back in August, on the one-year anniversary of the Odessa-Midland shooting, the Rotary Club also did a free lunch for first responders.

“That’s what the Rotary Club is all about,” Hurt said. “It’s about serving the community and anything that we can do.”

Preparations took a couple of days for the meals, according to Hurt.

“After getting the cooking trailer set up and doing a little grocery shopping and we were all set to go,” Hurt said. “The guys have been working overnight to cook the pork.”

Hurt said they had about 10-15 volunteers helping to serve food on Wednesday.

“We just love and appreciate the people who have been involved this past year in helping others out,” Hurt said. “Whether it’s as a volunteer at the vaccine station or as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, putting their lives at risk to help others is a big deal.”

The workers who were recognized for their work were very thankful of the appreciation by the Rotary Club.

“It’s an appreciation to us,” Hector Rayos, who works with Odessa Parks and Recreation, said. “We needed to do the job and everything. It’s great for them to show their appreciation for everything that we did for the community.”

During the drive-thru clinics, Rayos said his job was to help set up tents along with tables and chairs as well as anything else that needed to be set up.

“It was pretty tough,” Rayos said. “It was a lot of work that we had to do but we had to do what we had to do and we were able to help everyone.”

Odessa Fire Rescue Training Captain Daniel Chavez was another person who was out at Ratliff helping things run on schedule and was thankful of the help from the volunteers.

“It’s very nice of the Rotary Club to feed us and give us another extension of their gratitude,” Chavez said. “It wasn’t just fire but other organizations of the hospitals and our law enforcement. One big component was the volunteers out there. That was one of the more critical parts of this operation to make it work. If it wasn’t for the volunteers, this never would’ve happened.”

Chavez’s assignment out there was the operation section chief.

“It was basically a small part of the whole organization,” Chavez said. “I just made sure that everything was running like it was supposed to. If it wasn’t, we would fix it.”

While Chavez added that there were plenty of small fires (figuratively) that had to be put out during the operation, he said he was pleased with how nice the public was during everything.

“They were very appreciative with us,” Chavez said. “They made us feel very good. At the end of the day, you’re dragging your feet but then you get that person that reenergizes you because you know that you’re doing something good for the community. It goes a long way and further than people think.”

Director of Communications for the City of Odessa Devin Sanchez said it was good to see the first responders and front line workers get the recognition that they deserve.

“There were also so many different departments and people in our city who made this work,” Sanchez said. “Our Traffic Department, our Parks Department, our Street Department and the Public Information Department, all of us had to work as a group to make sure that this worked and then you add the extra level of volunteers. It was long days and it was almost a three-month process. It was a lot of work to do but nobody ever thought twice about doing it. There was a call to action and everyone stepped up and helped.”