  • October 14, 2020

Retired lawmen receive Cunningham award

 BEN POWELL | ODESSA AMERICAN

Posted: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:19 pm

Retired lawmen receive Cunningham award By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Jessie Duarte and Joe Commander will never take this award for granted.

For both of them the Justin Cunningham Law Enforcement Award ranks right up at the top of their list of accomplishments.

The two were presented with the laurel in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon on the west side of the Ector County Courthouse. Cunningham served as first assistant district attorney of Ector County. He died Sept. 10, 2018, of natural causes at age 39.

This is the second year that the honor has been bestowed.

District Attorney Bobby Bland spoke about Cunningham at the award ceremony. 

 “It’s really humbling that two years after we lost Justin Cunningham, so many people have come out here to honor his memory and support law enforcement,” Bland said. “It’s a testament to what Justin had on this community.”

Bland said they had planned on doing the award ceremony earlier this year on Justin’s birthday (April 23), but COVID-19 had other plans.

Duarte and Commander were each awarded a plaque from Bland.

Duarte started working with the Odessa Police Department in February 1985 and held that position before retiring in March of this year. He now works for the Texas Tech police department.

“It means the world to me,” Duarte said after the ceremony. “Over the years, I’ve gotten awards from DEA, FBI and this is special because Justin was a special individual. He was here for justice. He wanted to provide justice to people. Sometimes, people don’t really mesh but he was able to build bridges.”

He knows exactly where he wants to hang up his award.

“I’m going to put it in my office as soon as I’m done here,” Duarte said.

Commander retired earlier this year after 19 years as the chief investigator for the district attorney.

“It means the world to me,” Commander said. “I took care of Justin Cunningham when he first went to work with us. I was his investigator. His family, they’ve always treated me like family. His mom, his wife, his dad. I’ve known his family for a long time.”

Earlier this year, Commander was awarded the Chuck Dennis Investigator of the Year Award at the Texas District and County Attorney Association Investigator School in Austin.

Commander has compiled over 37 years of experience in law enforcement. 

“I was very proud of that. But I’m equally proud of this one because (Justin) was my friend.”

Commander says he plans on hanging his award up in his living room along with his other accolades.

“That’ll be right up there with the rest of the awards at the top,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my career.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

