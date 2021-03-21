Resiliency Center to host seminar supporting first responders

The Odessa and Midland communities continue to rebuild after the horrors of the Aug. 31, 2019, shooting that left seven people killed and 25 others injured.

To help first responders cope after being traumatized by the events from that day, the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, in partnership with the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) will be hosting a three-day post critical incident seminar that will be held at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland.

According to Family Resiliency Center Coordinator Chandra Coleman, the event is being offered to support law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel and those who work in telecommunications.

The seminar will be held from March 25-27 and will be offered at no cost to those who attend.

“It’s designed to help the first responders and their spouses cope and to come along with other first responders to help with the healing process,” Coleman said.

The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management of Texas is a grant-funded program based out of Huntsville at Sam Houston State University.

“They’ve traveled to different areas of Texas to provide this seminar,” Coleman said. “The Family Resiliency Center is the local host. We’re helping them get here and secure the location and they actually come with peers. It’s with other first responders who have experienced a critical incident and they come for three days with our local folks to help process and heal from the experiences they’ve had.”

Among the things they will do at the seminar is talk through their experiences. For some of them, Coleman says, this is the first time that they’ve been able to do that in a safe environment.

“They talk about different therapeutic techniques for those who have experienced a critical incident,” Coleman said. “They talk about the emotional recovery and then they hear from peers and other professionals like things that have helped process them through their own experiences. It’s really about coping and resiliency and coming through something like that together.”

One of the things that Coleman wants to stress is that it’s for a variety of people who work in law enforcement and with first responders.

“That’s the thing. Our first responders include everyone from our communications dispatchers like 9-1-1 dispatchers, firefighters, EMS and city, county and state law enforcement,” Coleman said. “It’s an opportunity for them to process through their experience. Folks in law enforcement tend to have the impression that they should be resilient on their own and sometimes we forget that they are people just like all of us are.”

She also wants people to know that spouses of first responders have also been affected by the event from 2019.

“This particular seminar is geared toward first responders and their spouses and that’s the key point,” Coleman said. “Spouses are included because they’re a part of it. They live with the constant fear that their husband or wife won’t walk through the door at the end of their shift. We want to make sure they’re taken care of, too.”

Registration details can be found on the Family Resiliency Center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/frcofthepb.

For more information on ways to be involved or to donate for the event, contact the Family Resiliency Center at 432-848-6944.