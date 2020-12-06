Rehab Poster Child is ray of sunshine

Daliah Ramos has been described as one of the reasons why staff at the Permian Basin Rehab Center show up to work every day.

Because of that, as well as the progress that she’s made during her time at PBRC, she has been named the center’s Poster Child for 2021.

The 5-year-old daughter of Odessa residents Marysol Fierro and Juan Ramos will get to light the Community Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Monday at Optimist Park at 37th and Grandview.

She will also be featured in the annual Rehab Center’s Telethon that will be broadcast by KWES-TV Channel 9 with the date of that event yet to be determined. This year’s Permian Basin Crystal Ball was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We have so many wonderful patients here and they are all so loved by our staff and it’s very difficult to choose one,” PBRC Executive Director Kim Ortega said. “But generally, the therapists make some nominations for who might be a nice child to represent, who will enjoy it and who can show the spirit and the heart of what our patients have.”

When Fierro first heard about her daughter’s accolade, she didn’t know what to think because of all the excitement.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, I never thought that this would happen!’ We didn’t think it would happen to us,” Fierro said.

The PBRC provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and audiology services to children and adults.

It was founded in 1953 to address the polio epidemic.

Since then, the PBRC has been serving children and adults with disabilities in the Permian Basin.

Ramos was born with Williams Syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder characterized by growth delays before and after birth.

Twice a week, Ramos comes to the PBRC for her speech and physical therapy sessions.

Ramos first came to the PBRC when she was 10 months old.

However, it wasn’t long before she had to be discharged to have heart surgery.

She returned at 15 months old with a diagnosis of Williams Syndrome.

“Basically, it causes developmental delay,” PBRC physical therapist Paula Diffie said. “It takes her longer to achieve normal things.”

According to Diffie, during the first two years of Ramos’ life, she was delayed over a year in certain skills.

“It took her a really long time to learn how to crawl, stand and walk,” Diffie said.

Initially, Ramos was about a year behind in skills but is getting caught up.

“It took her until 2 years-old to walk when normal developed children walk by 1,” Diffie said. “Now, we’re working on higher agility skills, so she’s only behind by six months. She’s catching up.”

Ramos has been able to progress toward higher skills like running, jumping and ball play.

“The last year, she’s made so much progress and we’re really enjoying seeing how well she’s developed,” Diffie said.

During her physical therapy, Ramos will occasionally start with a warm-up on the treadmill to help get her moving and going.

After that, Diffie will work with Ramos on stair climbing since it’s a functional task that has some safety risks to it and to help her be independent and safe.

“We’ll progress to agility activities like running, more jumping tasks,” Diffie said. “Then we’ll add in ball skills like catching and throwing and kicking so she can play with both her family and her peers at school.”

When she’s done with that, Ramos will work with her speech language therapists.

PBRC speech language pathologist assistant Andrea Garcia says recently she has been working with Ramos on pronouns and nouns as well as constructing short sentences such as “I am walking” or “She is eating.”

“She understands the concept of verbs and the concept of pronouns, but putting them together is what we’ve been working on which is where she struggles a little bit,” Garcia said. “She can definitely get her point across whenever she has strong feelings, or if she wants something she’ll let you know. But having those different word combinations so that her sentences sound a little bit clearer, a little bit more articulate is what we’re aiming for.”

It was only last year when Ramos was working on single words and being able to label body parts before progressing.

“Now, we’re really working on combining all of those words to expand her vocabulary,” Garcia said.

Ramos currently doesn’t seem to have trouble communicating with everyone.

“She can really get her point across,” Garcia said. “In the beginning, her goals were pretty basic. It was attending to a short story or attending to an activity. Now she can have a conversation.”

Ramos’ mother has certainly noticed an improvement with her speaking, adding that her daughter is bilingual.

“She talks now and she’s a nice person,” Fierro said. “She’s really friendly. She talks to everybody.”

With COVID-19 causing chaos for everyone in the area, Ortega says it’s been a challenging year for her and her staff at PBRC.

“We initially had to limit the patients that we had on sight,” Ortega said. “Then we slowly expanded our onsite service deliveries. While we were limited, our therapists did provide teletherapy, home programs and phone consultations. Even though we weren’t seeing everyone inside the building, we were still providing services to them. We quickly started expanding our services and hours.

“Now we are back to our regular hours and seeing our regular patients. We’ve been doing that since June. We have a lot of safety procedures in place. We’re making sure everyone is safe and healthy.”

For Diffie, seeing Ramos come a long way since Day 1 has been fun.

“She’s always delighted to be here that she’s one of our favorites,” Diffie said. “She enjoys what we do. We really get to interact with her and do more things with her that she’s open and willing to do.”