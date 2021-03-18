  • March 18, 2021

Registration open for summer programs - Odessa American: Local News

Registration open for summer programs

Posted: Thursday, March 18, 2021 4:22 pm

Registration open for summer programs

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum in Midland has opened registration for its summer programs.

Movie Maker Mondays will be held on the second and fourth Monday of June and July. Each Movie Maker Monday will feature a movie, hands-on experiments, engineering challenges, and games. Movie Maker Mondays are held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are for students ages 6-12. Cost is $10 for Museum members and $15 for non-members.

Watch The Croods: New Age, Onward, Trolls World Tour, and Scoob! with us.

During the Summer Science Camps, students will work together to do fun experiments, creative activities, and robotic design. Camps for students ages 6-8 will be held in June.

The cost is $60 for Petroleum Museum members and $75 for non-members. Topics will include Full STEAM Ahead!, To Infinity & Beyond! and Splash into Science. For ages 8-12, the museum will be offering two four-day, half-day Science Camps in July. The cost is $80 for museum members and $100 for non-members. Topics include LEGO Mini Masters: Dream Park and 3D Adventurers.

Posted in on Thursday, March 18, 2021 4:22 pm.

