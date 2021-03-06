  • March 6, 2021

Reduce-Reuse Campaign

Keep Odessa Beautiful is accepting gently used items at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 814 W. 42nd St.

Items collected will be donated to local nonprofit organizations.

Items can consist of: coffee tables, small appliances, bedroom furniture, end tables, lamps, dressers, cabinets, books or dining room furniture.

Items may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When dropping off tag KOB on social media for a chance to enter a drawing for a prize: @KeepOdessaBeautiful1 or email pictured to kob@odessa-tx.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/KeepOdessaBeautiful1.

