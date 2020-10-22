  • October 22, 2020

Red Ribbon activities kicking off

Red Ribbon activities kicking off

Posted: Thursday, October 22, 2020 2:50 pm

Red Ribbon activities kicking off oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department has partnered with the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse and will be participating in the National Red Ribbon Campaign this month.

In response to the murder of Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, communities across the country began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the k destruction caused by drugs in America.

Parents who talk to their teens regularly about drugs are 42 percent less likely to use drugs than those who don’t, yet only a quarter of teens report having these conversations, an OPD news release said.

OPD would like to encourage the public to wear red ribbons through Oct. 31. 

Ector County Independent School District also is participating in Virtual Red Ribbon Week.

The kick-off will include ECISD students and staff by way of video. The video will be provided through the Guidance & Counseling and Communications Departments.

There will be a virtual red ribbon contest. Participating campuses will submit of a video of no more than two minutes, or a series of photos (no more than 20) that include students, staff and red ribbon drug prevention education on their campus.

Contest judging will be completed through online voting from Oct. 31 at noon to Nov. 6 at noon.

The winner will be announced Nov. 9 and will be recognized through the ECISD Guidance & Counseling and Communications Departments.

The winner will receive the Red Ribbon Award Banner for the exterior of their campus for the school year.

There also will be a National Red Ribbon Organization contest: Enter for a chance to win an iPad and $1,000 for your school: https://redribbon.org/contest

The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (PBRCADA) will be offering age-appropriate virtual presentations on topics including alcohol, tobacco, vaping, healthy choices and the history of Red Ribbon Week.

Video presentations are available on the Permian Basin Red Ribbon 2020 YouTube channel.

Schools can contact PBRCADA to access “live” virtual presentations: 432-580-5100 oremailredribbon@PBRCADA.orgAwareness and Prevention.

Awareness and prevention resources will be provided through the ECISD Guidance & Counseling department throughout October.

Posted in on Thursday, October 22, 2020 2:50 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

