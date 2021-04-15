Jacob Ford|Odessa American
022621_Globe_theatre_01.jpg
A look at Odessa’s Globe of the Great Southwest Theatre located on the campus of Odessa College. The theater is a replica of Shakespeare’s Globe in England.
Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:00 am
Quartet concert
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The Odessa College Jazz Band will present Tom Braxton Quartet at 7 p.m. today at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road.
The event is free. However seating is limited and masks are required.
For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4pma3j44.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Local News
on
Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:00 am.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
Jazz,
Band,
Tom Braxton Quartet