  • April 15, 2021

Quartet concert - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quartet concert

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:00 am

Quartet concert Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa College Jazz Band will present Tom Braxton Quartet at 7 p.m. today at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road.

The event is free. However seating is limited and masks are required.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4pma3j44.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
50°
Humidity: 89%
Winds: NE at 12mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 57°/Low 49°
A few thunderstorms possible. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 58°
Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 77°/Low 40°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 53°/Low 39°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]