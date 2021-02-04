  • February 4, 2021

Pucks & Paws

Posted: Thursday, February 4, 2021 1:30 am

Pucks & Paws benefiting the Odessa Humane Society will take place Friday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Cheer on the Odessa Jackalopes as they play against New Mexico Ice Wolves.

Bring $5 (cash only) and your pet. Designated pet relief area will be available outside using the south side lobby doors.

Box office opens at 5 p.m. Doors opens at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7:15 p.m.

Visit tinyurl.com/inmrlahn.

