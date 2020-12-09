Protect the Basin, an initiative of the Permian Basin Coalition of Land & Royalty Owners and Operators, is working to raise awareness of the potential nuclear waste facility that could be coming to the Permian Basin and educate Texans about the potential risks associated with this project. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission draft environmental impact statement for a proposed facility concerns the licensing to receive and store up to 15,000 metric tons of high-level nuclear waste in the first year and 30,000 metric tons each year thereafter. The waste would be transported by rail and barge through many major cities and small communities all over the U.S. to the Permian Basin.