  • January 4, 2021

Property taxes due Feb. 1

Property taxes due Feb. 1

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 2:20 am

Odessa American

The Ector County Appraisal District has sent out property tax statements and payments are due by Feb. 1. Those who own real estate and the mortgage company does not pay the taxes; those who owned a business Jan 1, 2020, with assets that include inventory, furniture, fixtures, equipment, machinery and/or vehicles; and those who own a working or royalty interest in mineral property should have already received their statement.

If not postmarked by Feb. 1 2021, the taxes will be considered delinquent and will accrue penalty and interest. Those who have not received a statement can call the appraisal district at 432-332-6834 or visit the office at 1301 E Eighth St.

Posted in on Monday, January 4, 2021 2:20 am. | Tags: , ,

