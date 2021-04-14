  • April 14, 2021

Property Tax Renditions deadline - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Property Tax Renditions deadline

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 1:45 am

Property Tax Renditions deadline Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Appraisal District reminds business owners that for most property types, Thursday is the deadline to file property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts.

A rendition is a list of the taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment, and other property owned or managed as of Jan. 1 each year.

The appraisal District may use the information to set property values. A rendition allows property owners to record their opinion of their property’s value and ensures that the appraisal district notifies property owners before changing a recorded value.

For more information about property renditions, stop by the Ector County Appraisal District at 1301 E. Eighth St., or call 432-332-6834.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 1:45 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
53°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: ENE at 12mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 50°
Showers. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 52°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 72°/Low 59°
Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 78°/Low 40°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]