Press Café gives back in big way

The coronavirus has disrupted numerous fundraisers around the community, one of which was Pink the Basin’s signature luncheon event this year.

The team at Press Café found a way to step in and help out by hosting its inaugural “Dine and Donate Week”.

The event took place last week where everything ordered was completely paid for by the Sewell Family of Companies.

In exchange, customers were asked to give a donation to Pink the Basin in the amount of what their meal would’ve cost or more.

“We got together as a team and thought of ways to help them and came up with the idea of the Dine and Donate,” Press Café lead manager Renne Elfert said. “It was very successful and we couldn’t do it without the help of our customers who came in and helped us out. We had a successful week.”

The event raised a total of $33,200.06.

The Press Café is located inside the Sewell Ford dealership at Parks Legado Town Center.

With this being the first year that Press Café has done this event, Elfert said it was tough to say how much they were hoping to raise but did say the amount still surprised her.

“We’re very proud of the amount that we’ve raised,” Elfert said.

A check signed by the Press Café employees was presented to members of Pink the Basin in a ceremony Wednesday at Press Café.

All dollars will remain in the Permian Basin and support local women with mammograms, diagnostics and prostheses.

Members from Pink the Basin had no shortage of praise for the Press Café employees and the Sewell Family.

“I just thanked the employees for what they did because I was here last week and they worked really hard,” Pink the Basin board member and breast cancer survivor Leticia Reinke said. “As a breast cancer survivor, they don’t know what this means. I saw patients here that are currently going through breast cancer and just knowing that somebody cares to give back, even in that one moment, it means so much to that individual and especially Pink the Basin.”

For Elfert, the $33,200.06 raised for Pink the Basin said a lot about the community’s generosity, especially in hard economic times right now.

“I think it’s awesome and shows that even in times of crisis, our community does come together,” Elfert said. “We do try to do our very best to help each other. Breast cancer is very prevalent. It touches about every family. This was a great opportunity and it shows that we’re not going to let things like this get us down. We fight together as a community.”

Sewell Marketing Director Andrew Marshall echoed Elfert’s thoughts.

“I think it was really incredible the way the community showed up to take part,” Marshall said. “As a team member, I was proud to see the café and the way that they came up with the idea and executed it to perfection.”