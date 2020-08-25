  • August 25, 2020

Prayer service set to mark shooting

Prayer service set to mark shooting

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 5:20 pm

Odessa American

The various ministerial alliances of the Permian Basin will offer a prayer service remembering the loss of life and injuries to community members inflicted by a gunman one year ago.

The service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the west parking lot of Connection Christian Church, located at 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Participants are invited to drive in to the parking lot and stay in their cars for the 30-minute event, which will include ministers from a variety of faith traditions. Those gathered will be able to tune in to the radio and hear the service in their cars.

The service will conclude with the ringing of bells for the lives lost and wounded on Aug. 31, 2019.

“All of us in this community were impacted by the events of 8/31,” stated Connection Christian Church co-pastor Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks. “It is important we come together, in whatever safe way we can during this pandemic, to lift each other up and to pray for those who are still deeply suffering from this tragedy. We will gather to gain strength and help each other find the light of God’s presence with us.”

For more information, visit Connection Christian Church’s website odessaconnection.church, their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @odessaconnect, or call the church office at 432-332-2954.

