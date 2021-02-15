  • February 15, 2021

Power outages paralyze Odessa - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Power outages paralyze Odessa

Most of state also affected

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 12:19 pm

Power outages paralyze Odessa By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The rampaging, almost unprecedented winter storm that socked the Permian Basin and most of Texas with ice, snow and bitterly cold gusts knocked out power in much of Odessa overnight Sunday into early Monday.
A spokesman for ONCOR reported at 10 a.m. Monday that chilled crews were working frenetically to restore power to the tens of thousands of homes and businesses that had been dark here since about 4 a.m.
“Due to the severity of electric generation shortfall, our expected outage length of 15 to 45 minutes has been significantly extended,” said ONCOR spokesman Gus Ortega. “Outages due to this electric emergency could last for hours and we ask you to be prepared.”
Referring to the crisis that had been termed “rotating outages” in a previous email from his company, Ortega said, “We are responding to separate outages caused by the record-breaking winter storm that continues to impact our entire service territory.
“We are doing everything possible to respond to each of these power emergency events. We remain in close coordination with ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we do all we can to protect the integrity of the Texas grid.”
City of Odessa spokeswoman Devin Sanchez said in a mid-morning interview that she had confirmed outages in the Oakwood-Tanglewood, JBS Parkway, Faudree, Shiloh Estates and Parks Bell Ranch areas.
“Most of Texas has been affected,” Sanchez said. “We have had tons of comments from citizens on the city’s Facebook page, but we have no control over it because we have no power, either. We feel this frustration.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Monday, February 15, 2021 12:19 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
16°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: NW at 4mph
Feels Like: 10°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 24°/Low 12°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the low teens.

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 21°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 34°/Low 13°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens.

thursday

weather
High 34°/Low 17°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]