Pops series

  • April 19, 2021

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 1:12 am

Odessa American

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will present TAKE3 at 7:30 p.m. May 1 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

TAKE3, joined by the Midland-Odessa Symphony Orchestra and Conductor Gary Lewis, will present a high-energy performance highlighting the powerhouse trio of musicians including a violinist, cellist, and pianist.

Masks are required and seating for this event will be socially distanced and limited.

Tickets are $30 to $50, students are $17.

For tickets, visit mosc.org or call 800-514-3849, or stop by the Wagner Noël Box Office.

Posted in on Monday, April 19, 2021 1:12 am.

