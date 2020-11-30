  • November 30, 2020

Pop up event

Pop up event

Posted: Monday, November 30, 2020 12:07 pm

Hosted by Sewell Ford Lincoln and Perini Ranch for their first annual holiday pop-up from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

In celebration of the holiday season, Perini Ranch will be popping up with its famous mesquite smoked peppered beef tenderloins, samples, tips and tricks to serve, and more.

Sewell Ford Lincoln will be bringing the holiday spirit with luxury vehicles and shopping at E.F. Outfitters, where you can find Perini Ranch's newest cookbook and signature steak and rib rubs.

The deadline to pre-order your tenderloin for pickup at the pop-up is Dec. 2.

