Pools to open this summer? Maybe so

A work session of Odessa’s City Council on Tuesday afternoon covered a variety of topics from opening the city’s pools this summer to hearing an overview of the city timeline for a new fire station.

Steve Patton, the city’s parks director, told council members of the need to quickly make a decision on the city pools as staff must be hired and a contract for management of the pools needs to be worked out.

Last summer, due to COVID, the pools did not open and Patton is suggesting going with a 75 percent occupancy this summer to maintain social distancing while giving Odessans the chance to take a dip.

Council members agreed to make a quick decision to accommodate the request with most agreeing with Patton that it is important to offer citizens the chance to go to the city pools.

Patton said opening the pools at less than 75 percent capacity is not a good option due to the loss of revenue. “We need a game plan,” he told council members during the virtual meeting.

He reported that the cost to run the pools could be about $280,000 and was questioned about why the cost is more this year. “More cleaning and crowd control,” he said.

Council member Detra White questioned that and Patton told her and the others that the price is not set and that he and City Manager Michael Marrero will go back and negotiate.

Both White and Mayor Javier Joven voiced support for the pools with Joven saying that he is “hoping for a return to normalcy.”

Council also heard about options for recycling and asked for more information on the matter before reaching a decision. Concerns about littering and more trash in the streets if the city doesn’t offer recycling services were voiced. The matter will be taken up later by the council with more information to be presented.

Council also accepted donations from Occidental Petroleum and Walmart Community grants to Odessa Fire Rescue and noted the generosity of the grants.

Marrero also pitched the council on a retreat for strategic planning. He said he wasn’t asking council to go out of town but rather to carve out time for a day or two to go over everything from procedures to policy and to come up with a shared vision to formulate a direction that the city should strive for.

All in attendance agreed it would be a good thing for newly-elected members and a refresher for others.

“We need to look five to 10 to 15 years down the road,” Marrero told council.

Council member Mark Matta said it would also be a good way for council members to get to know each other and Joven said he believes retreats are helpful for elected officials to gain a better understanding of their positions.