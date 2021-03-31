Poll: Biden border policy below 50%

WASHINGTON Americans are broadly supportive of President Joe Biden’s early handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll finds, and approval of his stewardship of the economy has ticked up following passage of a sprawling $1.9 trillion relief bill while his numbers on the border crisis are not as favorable.

But Americans are more critical of Biden’s early approach to some of the hot-button issues that are moving to the forefront, including guns and immigration, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The president has outlined goals for tackling both issues but has made clear that they are not his immediate legislative priorities.

“I’m going to deal with all those problems. The question is the priorities as they come and land on my plate,” Biden said in a news conference last week.

On gun policy, 45% say they back Biden’s approach, while 52% disapprove. The survey was conducted after a pair of deadly mass shootings, one in Atlanta that killed eight people and another at a grocery store in Colorado that left 10 people dead. Biden has said he’s considering executive actions to tighten gun restrictions, but has also said he believes “rational” legislation could pass the narrowly divided Senate.

He’s called on the Senate, in particular, to pass measures already approved by the House that would expand background checks, though he’s putting his own political muscle first into a $2 trillion infrastructure package the White House unveiled this week.

Biden is also confronting mounting concerns along the U.S.-Mexico border, where the number of families and migrant children arriving is on the rise. Republicans have blamed the increases on Biden’s swift rollback of some of Trump’s most aggressive immigration deterrent policies, moves the White House has warned should not be viewed as an open invitation to cross the border.

The White House, in turn, has blamed the situation at the border in large part on the conditions it inherited from the Trump administration. In addition to his executive actions, Biden has unveiled a legislative proposal that would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of people currently in the U.S. illegally.

So far, just 42% say they approve of how Biden is handling immigration, and a similar share, 44%, say they approve of how he’s handling border security.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, and Midland Mayor Patrick Payton toured the recently opened Emergency Intake Center for unaccompanied minors (UACs) run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

This facility opened March 14 in response to a growing influx of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Cornyn has visited the southern border twice in the past month and has visited facilities housing migrants in Carrizo Springs, Donna, and Houston.

Cornyn and other Republican senators have been critical of the mass migrant camps located around Texas.

Both Cornyn and Payton agreed that the crisis is on the border and is the fault of President Biden. They also both said the migrants in Midland are there because of Biden’s executive orders and need to be cared for with compassion.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to be very concerned about the threat posed by illegal immigration (72% to 22%), China’s influence around the world (68% to 44%), the Iranian nuclear program (58% vs 39%), and the North Korean nuclear program (51% to 41%).

The AP-NORC poll of 1,166 adults was conducted March 26-29 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.