  • April 6, 2021

Plenty of vaccines still available

Plenty of vaccines still available

How to get the shots

>> At MCH Urgent Care locations seven days a week during business hours:

3001 JBS Parkway

6030 W. University Blvd.

>> No appointment needed. Walk in and you will be able to get the first dose of the vaccine.

MCH has 18 COVID patients in-house with seven in CCU and seven on ventilators. ORMC CEO Stacey Brown said ORMC has “excellent news” with only three in house with one in ICU and none on ventilators.

Second doses will be administered by ORMC by appointment following the first shot.

>> Ector County deaths: 355

>> Ector County total cases: 16,666

>> Midland deaths: 265

>> Midland total cases: 17,041

>> On the net: dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine

>> COVID the Basin: covidinthebasin.com

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 4:38 pm

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 4:38 pm

Odessa health officials stress that free vaccines are still available seven days a week for residents and only cost “15 to 20 minutes of your time.”

As of Tuesday, 355 people in Ector County have died and 16,666 positive cases have been found since the pandemic started about a year ago.

To honor those who have died and those who have fought COVID both as patients and on the healthcare front, a service of remembrance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Gardens Park where lanterns will be placed in the water while speakers discuss the past year.

During a Tuesday Zoom news conference local health officials continued to encourage Odessans to get a vaccine while also detailing that there are a few variant strains in Odessa of COVID — but very few, less than 5.

Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin said MCH has treated one Brazilian strain of COVID patient while Ector County has also had three patients with the UK variant. Treatment for the various strains is no different than the original strain.

Tippin stressed not much has changed at MCH during the last few weeks as cases continue to decline as well hospitalizations. “There is plenty of opportunity in Ector County and Odessa to get a vaccine,” he said. “Protect yourself and others around you.”

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan praised the partnership between ORMC and MCH in administering the first and second vaccines and also detailed that those who are vaccinated can still spread the disease.

He said it has been noted that some patients suffering from long term side effects of COVID have seen some of those symptoms start to go away following the vaccine but that there are no long term studies on it. He said ORMC has provided several thousand second doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said outreach continues to churches and also Meals on Wheels to reach those who need the vaccine. She said about 15 churches have been either completed or scheduled and she urged congregation members to reach out to their churches and ask them to reach out to MCH. She said 60 to 150 people at each church typically have been vaccinated. MCH is also working with the YMCA and also UTPB.

ORMC CEO Stacey Brown was pleased numbers there are holding low as well with two in ORMC with COVID and one of those is in ICU and on a ventilator.

Saravanan encouraged vigilance in the community “as we start to open up business in our community.” He said the hospitalization rate remains below 5 percent. “That being said we want to start slowly reopening our visitation policy next week.”

Tippin said MCH has done between 100 and 200 shots a day since they moved the clinics to the Urgent Cares.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 4:38 pm.

