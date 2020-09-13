  • September 13, 2020

Playhouse working through pandemic - Odessa American: Local News

Playhouse working through pandemic

Posted: Sunday, September 13, 2020 1:30 am

Playhouse working through pandemic By Shirleen Guerra, Special to the Odessa American Odessa American

In early March, Odessa restaurants were full, people were out watching movies, playing sports, going to church, school, eating a family cookout and enjoying the spring finale of Dream Team Showcase at the Permian Playhouse Theater.

COVID-19 has taken a brutal toll on live theater performances but Permian Playhouse officials are eager to adapt and overcome the challenges that it faces. “We are investigating several innovative productions to be performed this season and at the beginning of next season” said Playhouse Board President Nichole Vanderford.

While the Playhouse is busy reimagining its performance season, socially distanced activities are still taking place. The Kaleidoscope Company is offering workshops for middle and high school students interested in honing their acting skills. Due to social distancing, enrollment is limited; students will wear a face mask and have their temperatures taken at the door, prior to entering. Younger students can enroll in the Permian Playhouse and perform a virtual showcase on Facebook at the end of their classes.

This is not the theater’s first time offering classes since the coronavirus pandemic. This summer, a limited number of campers socially distanced and performed ‘The Aristocats.’

While the classes and campers provide some income for the theater, without traditional performances theater officials are going to think outside the box. The annual ‘Divas and Desserts’ fundraiser is being reimagined.

“There are plenty of fundraising events that can be safely executed with covid restrictions in mind. We are planning some outdoor theatrical and musical events. However, all the events we are planning is in consideration of not only presenting entertainment opportunities to the community, but doing so safely,” Vanderford said.

Registration is now open for the Theatre School and KC workshops for Fall 2020. Reach them at their Facebook page, Permian Playhouse, theatremanager@permianplayhouse.com or at 432-362-2329.

Posted in , on Sunday, September 13, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

