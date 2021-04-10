  • April 10, 2021

Plant A Tree for Hope

Plant A Tree for Hope

Posted: Saturday, April 10, 2021 2:00 am

Odessa American

Keep Odessa Beautiful and Apache Corporation have scheduled Plant A Tree For Hope from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Sherwood Community Center, 4819 N. Everglade Ave.

Attend education fair boots and receive one free tree. Pre-registration required limited number of trees available.

Trees can vary from: Roughleaf Dogwood, Mexican Buckeye, Yaupon, Chinese Pistache, Wax Myrtle, Flowering Dogwood and American Elm.

To register or more information, visit tinyurl.com/hzf5naww.

