Keep Odessa Beautiful and Apache Corporation have scheduled Plant A Tree For Hope from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Sherwood Community Center, 4819 N. Everglade Ave.
Attend education fair boots and receive one free tree. Pre-registration required limited number of trees available.
Trees can vary from: Roughleaf Dogwood, Mexican Buckeye, Yaupon, Chinese Pistache, Wax Myrtle, Flowering Dogwood and American Elm.
To register or more information, visit tinyurl.com/hzf5naww.
