  • July 22, 2020

Pizzeria learning throughout coronavirus pandemic

Pizzeria learning throughout coronavirus pandemic

Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:50 pm

Pizzeria learning throughout coronavirus pandemic By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Like any other local business, Teak & Charlie’s Jersey Girl Pizza is doing the best it can during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The locally owned eatery, located in the English Village shopping center at 4007 John Ben Shepperd Parkway has been holding its own, co-owner Teak-Allen Barry said.

“We’re following the guidelines that CDC put out and that’s just where we are,” said Barry, who shares ownership with his brother, Charlie Barry. “No good, no bad, just running down the middle of the road.”

Teak-Allen Barry said the restaurant has been able to maintain its regular hours of operation (11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Saturday) and offers its full menu, which was updated in May. The offerings range from pizza by the slice to full pies in 14-inch and 18-inch sizes, either build-your-own or a wide selection of specialty pizzas, and also can be made crustless with no dough The menu includes appetizers, salads, calzones, sandwiches and desserts.

Barry said the business was able to survive during the spring lockdown on the strength of its carry-out service. That has continued to be the core of Jersey Girl’s clientele with little change in recent months.

“No, not really (any change in customer traffic),” he said. “It’s more carry-out, just walk in and carry out.

“It’s just pretty crazy times right now. We’re just trying to make it through it.”

With social-distancing guidelines in place, Barry said, Jersey Girl is limited to 30-35 dine-in customers at a time.

“It’s not much,” he said.

Still, Barry said, he and his brother continue to ply their trade, satisfying Odessa’s desire for a wide variety of pizza.

“Come on in and see us,” Barry said. “We’ve got all our tables spaced out for the occupancy.

“We’re still here having a good, ol’ time.”

Posted in on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:50 pm.

