  October 17, 2020

Pink the Basin

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 1:45 am

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pink the Basin’s annual luncheon and most of the large gathering third-party fundraisers have been canceled.

Those events made up 90% of last year’s annual income.

To continue offering life-saving diagnostic breast cancer services, PTB is requesting your support or participation in Pinking the Basin campaigns.

Campaigns include free food in exchange for donations at local restaurants, sales at local businesses, walk/run, shopping, health and fitness events and more.

To view campaigns, donate, get help or for more information, call 432-940-7465 or visit pinkthebasin.com.

