  • September 24, 2020

Pink the Basin - Odessa American

Pink the Basin

Posted: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Pink the Basin

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pink the Basin’s annual luncheon and most of the large gathering third-party fundraisers have been canceled.

Those events made up 90% of last year’s annual income.

To continue offering life-saving diagnostic breast cancer services, PTB is requesting your support or participation in the following Pinking the Basin campaigns.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Third West Texas, Breast Symposium presented by The Breast Center of Midland Memorial Hospital.

October: Run for the Basin (Breast Cancer Awareness Month). Wear Pink athletic gear throughout October. Donate a set amount or an amount for every mile you run at http://bit.ly/runforthebasin. Proceeds will provide women in the Permian Basin with breast cancer screening services. Share pictures with on Facebook and Instagram using #RunForTheBasin and #PinkingTheBasin. Also throughout October, EF Outfitters 100% of pink candle sales benefit Pink the Basin; and 5:16 Candles Texas, 20% of all October sales benefit Pink the Basin.

Oct. 1-15: Texas Roadhouse Odessa. Receive a free appetizer when you make a $5 donation. On Oct. 14, Pink the Basin receives 10% of sales.

Oct. 10: Second RSS Ride for Tatas, Motorcyle Breast Cancer Awareness Run.

Oct. 12: Sewell Leader Live with Margaret Feinberg. Free live stream event title "Fight Back with Joy."

Oct. 12-17: Press Cafe dine to donate week. All meals are free in exchange for a donation.

Oct. 24: Pink Warrior 5k Walk/Run.

Nov. 8: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Private Shopping Event. Raffle prizes every 15 minutes. Partial proceeds benefit Pink the Basin.

To donate, get help or for more information, visit pinkthebasin.com.

Posted in on Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:50 am. | Tags: , ,

