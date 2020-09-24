Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pink the Basin’s annual luncheon and most of the large gathering third-party fundraisers have been canceled.

Those events made up 90% of last year’s annual income.

To continue offering life-saving diagnostic breast cancer services, PTB is requesting your support or participation in the following Pinking the Basin campaigns.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Third West Texas, Breast Symposium presented by The Breast Center of Midland Memorial Hospital.

October: Run for the Basin (Breast Cancer Awareness Month). Wear Pink athletic gear throughout October. Donate a set amount or an amount for every mile you run at http://bit.ly/runforthebasin. Proceeds will provide women in the Permian Basin with breast cancer screening services. Share pictures with on Facebook and Instagram using #RunForTheBasin and #PinkingTheBasin. Also throughout October, EF Outfitters 100% of pink candle sales benefit Pink the Basin; and 5:16 Candles Texas, 20% of all October sales benefit Pink the Basin.

Oct. 1-15: Texas Roadhouse Odessa. Receive a free appetizer when you make a $5 donation. On Oct. 14, Pink the Basin receives 10% of sales.

Oct. 10: Second RSS Ride for Tatas, Motorcyle Breast Cancer Awareness Run.

Oct. 12: Sewell Leader Live with Margaret Feinberg. Free live stream event title "Fight Back with Joy."

Oct. 12-17: Press Cafe dine to donate week. All meals are free in exchange for a donation.

Oct. 24: Pink Warrior 5k Walk/Run.

Nov. 8: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Private Shopping Event. Raffle prizes every 15 minutes. Partial proceeds benefit Pink the Basin.

To donate, get help or for more information, visit pinkthebasin.com.