Pilot Club event supports rehab center

The 36th annual lighting of the Pilot Club of Odessa Community Christmas Tree is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Optimist Park with proceeds benefitting the Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center.

Since starting the Community Christmas Tree in 1984, the Pilot Club of Odessa has raised more than $378,500 to provide therapy and specialized equipment for children and adults who depend on the Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center for the therapy they need to improve their lives academically, socially and vocationally. Donations provide a variety of services in the area of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech/language pathology, audiology and support groups.

“One of the things with our therapy is it’s not just one time,” said Mary Blaine, a Pilot Club member in addition to serving as PBRC’s finance director. “These kids need therapy two or three times a week for six months.”

For every donation of $10 or more, a light is lit on the Community Christmas Tree in memory of or in honor of a loved one or friend. There are more than 1,200 lights on the tree, which will be turned on by PBRC patient representative Dalilah Ramos.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, attendees are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing at the outdoor event, which has been pared down this year, Blain said.

“We’re not going to have Santa; we’re not going to have choir,” she said. “We cannot do all that we used to. We’re just going to have a few of the Pilots and Dalilah, her mom and her therapist. We are going to have our executive director (Kimberly Ortega) and the Pilot Club president (Frances Irvine).”

The Pilot Club of Odessa, which was chartered in January 1978, is a service organization primarily focused on preventing brain injury. The club conducts programs for young children about the importance of wearing helmets to protect their brains and other safety measures.

“In a short sentence, we don’t fly planes, we support brains,” said Carla Bryant, a longtime Pilot Club member who has overseen the Community Christmas Tree three times. “That’s a really strong way to put it. Many of our projects are geared toward brain-related issues, primarily traumatic brain injury and other issues like Alzheimer’s.

“We support caregivers. We support young people. We support people who’ve had any type of brain injury.”

In addition to participating in other programs like Meals on Wheels, the club has become involved in Project Lifesaver, an international nonprofit organization that provides electronic technology to locate patients if they wander away from their care givers. Pilot Club of Odessa and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office have partnered to offer this service to Ector County.

“That’s for young people and adults,” Bryant said. “It can be anything from Alzheimer’s to Down Syndrome to common brain injury.”

The Community Christmas Tree is just one fundraiser for PBRC, Blain said.

“We have two big events,” she said, “one in the spring, a telethon, and one in the fall. That is Steak Out. It’s a big party.

“Of course, with COVID, we couldn’t do the fall fundraising, but we have such a good group of donors that they stepped in and matched what we could raise. That wonderful how the community and those donors supported us.”

While the Rehab Center serves all ages, its patient base is mainly children, Blain said.

“We are heavily pediatric,” she said. That goes from 0 to less than 18 years old. It’s about 87 percent pediatric. We do see a lot of elderly patients, but we receive more children.

“We could have patients with any issue, really. We have autistic children. We have children with developmental disorders. We have children with Down Syndrome. We have children with so many other issues. Once we start doing the exercises, those kids flourish.”