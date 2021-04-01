Pictures with the Bunny

Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled pictures with the Easter Bunny Saturday.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cookies and punch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hot dogs will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be no Egg Hunt this year. However the Easter Bunny will have a treat for all the kiddos.

Visit tinyurl.com/xwtpz2cu.