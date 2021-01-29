Pfluger visits OFR to recognize vaccination efforts

Congressman August Pfluger on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the City of Odessa to recognize the efforts of Odessa Fire Rescue's response to combating COVID-19.

Pfluger said on Friday he made the unscheduled visit to make sure fire rescue workers, law enforcement and city staff realized their efforts in helping to vaccinate 8,000 residents this past week was appreciated.

“It was a great opportunity to meet with the fire chief and city officials to discuss how the mass vaccine effort was conducted in Odessa,” Pfluger said. “I can’t describe how incredible it was to see how smoothly the vaccination distribution went and to hear about the city’s collaboration with the Medical Center Health System.

“I think those efforts can open the doors to future partnerships and we’ll be discussing that further with them.”

Odessa Fire Chief John Alvarez said Pfluger’s visit was a morale booster for his team, who spent many hours helping to plan the effort and who helped provide shots at the event.

“I was very pleased to hear Congressman Pfluger praise our team,” said Alvarez, who also helped to administer vaccines this past week. “I’m extremely proud of our team and the way they stepped up.”

The mass vaccine effort at Ratliff Stadium is scheduled to resume Wednesday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.