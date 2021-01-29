  • January 29, 2021

Pfluger visits OFR to recognize vaccination efforts - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Pfluger visits OFR to recognize vaccination efforts

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 5:49 pm

Pfluger visits OFR to recognize vaccination efforts Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Congressman August Pfluger on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the City of Odessa to recognize the efforts of Odessa Fire Rescue's response to combating COVID-19.

Pfluger said on Friday he made the unscheduled visit to make sure fire rescue workers, law enforcement and city staff realized their efforts in helping to vaccinate 8,000 residents this past week was appreciated.

“It was a great opportunity to meet with the fire chief and city officials to discuss how the mass vaccine effort was conducted in Odessa,” Pfluger said. “I can’t describe how incredible it was to see how smoothly the vaccination distribution went and to hear about the city’s collaboration with the Medical Center Health System.

“I think those efforts can open the doors to future partnerships and we’ll be discussing that further with them.”

Odessa Fire Chief John Alvarez said Pfluger’s visit was a morale booster for his team, who spent many hours helping to plan the effort and who helped provide shots at the event.

“I was very pleased to hear Congressman Pfluger praise our team,” said Alvarez, who also helped to administer vaccines this past week. “I’m extremely proud of our team and the way they stepped up.”

The mass vaccine effort at Ratliff Stadium is scheduled to resume Wednesday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, January 29, 2021 5:49 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Showers early. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]