  • March 18, 2021

Pfluger to hold town hall - Odessa American: Local News

Pfluger to hold town hall

Posted: Thursday, March 18, 2021 4:32 pm

Odessa American

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, will hold a town hall in Midland at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Bush Convention Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Pfluger is expected to address several topics including a resolution he and fellow Texas Congressman Rep. Michael McCaul recently introduced, demanding that Russian authorities immediately release former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, a 29-year-old Texan they say was sentenced in July to nine years in a Russian prison under false pretenses.

Lyssa Bell, Pfluger’s communications director, said he will make a few remarks and the remainder will be questions and answers from the community.

Pfluger has also been outspoken about his frustration over the decision of the Department of Health and Human Services to establish an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Alien Children apprehended at the southern border at the Cotton Logistics site in Midland.

Federal officials made the decision without informing or consulting with state and local officials in advance.

Bell said the representative asked Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about the issue in a hearing Wednesday, Mayorkas skirted around the questions but did concede it was a failure of his department not to communicate with local officials, Bell said.

She added that Pfluger sent 10 official questions Wednesday, but has not yet gotten a response.

Pfluger has been in and out of District 11 of late and Bell said she doesn’t see that letting up.

“He’s absolutely 100 miles an hour all the time,” Bell said.

She added that Pfluger has six district offices and stays in touch with county judges and sheriffs in his 29-county area.

Social distancing is encouraged and there is no mask requirement, just personal choice.

Posted in on Thursday, March 18, 2021 4:32 pm.

