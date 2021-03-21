August Pfluger official portrait
Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas
Posted: Sunday, March 21, 2021 2:00 am
Pfluger to hold town hall
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
U.S. Rep. August Pfluger has scheduled a town hall at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St, Midland.
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, call on-site contact Corbette Padilla at 432-687-2390.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Local News
on
Sunday, March 21, 2021 2:00 am.
| Tags:
August Pfluger,
Michael Mccaul,
Representative,
Department Of Health And Human Services,
Alejandro Mayorkas,
Lyssa Bell,
Trevor Reed,
Bush Convention Center,
Town Hall