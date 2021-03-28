Persistence pays off for young TV anchor

One of the youngest anchors in the local TV market, Matthew Alvarez is living his dream, but he’s working hard to achieve it.

Born and raised in Odessa, Alvarez began his quest to go into broadcast journalism when he was just a teenager. He started as an unpaid intern and is now executive producer and co-anchor of Wake Up West Texas.

He graduated from Odessa High School in 2016 and attended Odessa College, but wound up pursuing his career. He still wants to finish at OC.

“You have to be 18, so I was emailing when I was 13, 14, 15, 16 and then finally I was 18 and graduating. I was like this has got to be it. The news director at that time said, hey you want to come in for an interview. This was the last week of school. I was graduating that Friday, so that Monday I came in and was offered an internship …,” Alvarez said.

This June, Alvarez said he’ll have been at CBS7 for five years. Located in Music City Mall, the station has large plate glass windows where people can watch the newscasts happen.

“When I was about 10 years old, my 2-year-old cousin was battling brain cancer. A CBS7 reporter, at the time, did a story on him and his family. The community outreach and support was incredible to see. Since then, I’ve seen the importance that journalism has on a community. That’s what led me to want to pursue this career,” Alvarez said.

He said he always enjoyed watching co-anchor Jay Hendricks growing up, along with Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller and Weather Director Craig Stewart.

Alvarez, who was involved in audio-visual courses through Ector County ISD’s career and technical education program, has been anchor of Wake Up West Texas since January 2019.

“I wake up at 6 p.m., but I don’t go to work until midnight, so it’s a completely graveyard shift and I get off at 8 a.m. I work the full shift, do the show, do a couple of cut-ins for national and I head out for the day …,” Alvarez said.

The show lasts two hours, starting at 5 a.m. and ending at 7 a.m. His co-anchor is Camila Rueda.

Alvarez concedes that the first six months were tough because he had always worked evening, with the “craziest shift” being from 2 p.m. to 10 or 10:30 p.m.

“… That was quite a change, but I’ve gotten into it and learned to love it. I love where I’m at right now. I wouldn’t be anywhere else, honestly,” he said.

Alvarez said he likes to start off the show with as much local content as possible.

“I believe local should usually come first, but I always let the stories dictate my decision on that. Local is how we start it off and then from there we get into keeping people updated on state, national and regional news; any of the hot topics that are happening across the country,” he said.

He puts everything together himself for the show.

“I do everything myself — all of Wake Up West Texas. There’s not a single part of it I don’t do myself. Obviously, a lot of the stories we’ll bring over from the night before so a lot of that’s already written for me, or if I need to add something in of course new overnight, new this morning, we’ll drop in and I’ll do that all myself. A lot of it is going back over the writing, making sure it sounds like myself or my co-anchor” and changing the graphics to the right color, he added.

In the career and technical education program, Alvarez said news was probably the least popular part. People were more interested in film.

“… I was so invested in news, I took it further joining the Business Professionals of America competition. Our teacher offered us the opportunity to compete against other schools across the state and nation, so we did very well in that aspect ... We did regionals, then state. A couple of my former coworkers ended up being the judges for that last competition that I did. I didn’t know they would end up being my coworkers less than six months later,” Alvarez said.

The first summer he was with the station gave him the start he needed to rise through the ranks.

In March 2018, he started doing traffic reports. That same year, he became a reporter briefly before becoming weekend anchor on Saturday and Sunday and reporting three days a week.

“I loved being the weekend anchor. It was the best experience ever to be able to produce, anchor and report. Those are three important skills,” Alvarez said.

Highlights of his career so far have been the community tours the station used to do around the region, reporting on severe weather because it’s exciting even though it’s damaging to people, and the August 2019 mass shooting, which was a highlight in a bad way.

“I think it kind of showed how we’re able to handle coverage like that with no prior experience. Not even the most experienced people here had seen something like that, let alone myself who had only been, at that time, anchoring for a year and a half on the air …,” Alvarez said.

“That was an interesting experience. It was terrifying, especially for me, because I had my mom here when that happened in the newsroom. … We happened to be out enjoying the weekend. We were doing some quick shopping and I had to go into work because there was something weird going on,” he said.

The weekend anchor called to ask if Alvarez would mind coming in. By the time he got there, Alvarez said he realized they had to get on the air.

They had received a news release saying there were multiple people shot.

“… As soon as I got in here, we did a quick Facebook live, got right on the air and had assignments ready to go. Then the crews came in. We called everybody in. At the time, it was only me, my mom and the weekend anchor …,” Alvarez said.

Soon after that, Hendricks arrived.

“I had Jay next to me the whole time. That was really reassuring to have him there, someone I’d looked up to my whole life being able to handle one of the worst situations I’ve ever seen here alongside with me. We both grew up here, so that was quite an experience for both of us … It was really nice to have him there next to me …,” Alvarez said.

“We stayed on the air for over eight hours straight. It was a career highlight in a bad way. We got an Emmy nomination and a Murrow award and another accolade, as well. I gained a lot of experience from those moments. That’s something I’ll carry with me the rest of my career. A lot of people reached out and they were glad we were able to walk with them through that,” Alvarez said.

Hendricks said Alvarez is the future of CBS7.

“He started at a very young age and is very good as a journalist. Matthew started as an intern and immediately moved up the ranks. He produced newscasts and within a few months was beginning to report,” Hendricks said in an email.

“It is unusual for someone to start at an early age. Matthew was the type of person who asks questions and works out solutions. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. He was the first one on the air the day of the mass shootings. He handled it with poise and professionalism,” Hendricks added.

Alvarez said he hopes to encourage other young Odessans to pursue their dreams.

He noted that he constantly sets goals for himself and doesn’t let anything hold him back.

“I always made sure that I was going to attain my goal based on my work ethic, showing that I can do this if you give me the opportunity,” Alvarez said.