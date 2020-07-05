Permian grad opens hometown studio

Though she was taking business classes at Odessa College, Aliyah Robinson knew regardless if she had a diploma or not what profession she wanted to pursue.

The 22-year-old, who graduated from Permian High School in 2017, wanted to open her own dance studio.

Robinson began that process in February and about five months later she’s scheduled to open for her first classes on Monday at her studio called “Hip Hop & Lettos.”

“I’m really excited because it’s actually going to open,” Robinson said. “I’m more excited than nervous.”

During a phone interview, Robinson said she began dancing when she was 4 years old.

Robinson said she danced for Shout Cheerleading by Welton Blaylock and then was a cheerleader at Permian. She also dances for the West Texas Pride and West Texas Drillers. Robinson said she knew dancing was an important part of her life and now it will be her main source of income as running the dance studio is going to be her full-time job.

“I’ve danced my whole life, so there was nothing else that I was really interested in doing,” Robinson said. “I was going to school for business, but I was dancing at the same time. I put more time into dancing than going to school, because I like to dance more than I like to do anything else.”

As far as hiring employees, Robinson enlisted the help of her older and younger sisters, 22-year-old Deja Robinson and 19-year-old Jeda Robinson, as instructors.

Deja Robinson said she’s more excited than nervous for the dance studio to open.

“I’m very proud of her,” she said. “She has been dancing ever since she can walk basically. I know this is something that she’s been wanting to do, so I’m very proud and supportive of her.”

Jeda Robinson explained that she’s eager to dance alongside her two older sisters.

“It’s a very cool thing that we’ve all been dancing for a long time, so it won’t be anything new for us, but to actually be the teachers now, it’s great,” she said.

Aliyah Robinson also asked 21-year-old Aleesha Blaylock, who is the daughter of dance instructor Welton Blaylock, to join Hip Hop & Lettos. Aleesha Blaylock said it was a no-brainer to join the newest dance studio in Odessa.

“I was excited from the moment (Aliyah Robinson) told me she was thinking about it,” Aleesha Blaylock said over the phone. “I was pushing her to do it. If anyone is going to be successful doing it, (Aliyah Robinson) is the perfect person for it.”

With her first set of classes scheduled for Monday, Aliyah Robinson said she has added extra precaution when dealing with the coronavirus.

Robinson said during the phone interview that masks won’t be worn during classes, but social distancing during routines can be practiced. Robinson also explained the studio will be sanitized after each practice.

“I’ll have a limit on how many people can be in each class,” Robinson said. “I have a really large studio, so I shouldn’t have too many problems with that.”