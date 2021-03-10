  • March 10, 2021

Permian Basin Comic Con keep COVID-19 protocols - Odessa American

Permian Basin Comic Con keep COVID-19 protocols

>> Permian Basin Comic Con X website: tinyurl.com/d4hy86r3

>> Permian Basin Comic Con X Facebook: tinyurl.com/bz6x9t

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Contracts had been signed.

Tickets had already been sold.

All were done with heightened coronavirus safety precautions, which included mask wearing, social distancing and larger spaces between vendors and special guests.

Chris Slatosch, the promoter/director for Permian Basin Comic Con, said safety precautions that were originally planned will continue throughout the weekend after Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask mandate expired on Wednesday.

“There are going to be a lot of different people and for us to respect a lot of different people the easiest path is go ahead and keep the masks on,” Slatosch said.

The three-day Permian Basin Comic Con is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday at the Bush Convention Center located at 105 N. Main Street in Midland.

Slatosch said many of the special guests have safety precautions written in their contracts.

The special guests at this year’s Permian Basin Comic Con include Kevin Sorbo who is best known for his lead role in “Hercules, the Legendary Journeys”, David Ankrum who is best known for playing Wedge Antilles in Star Wars, and Power Rangers actors Austin St. John, Walter Jones and David Fielding.

“When (the special guests) agreed to come out, we had to submit a pretty lengthy safe policy,” Slatosch said. “For of (the special guests), safe policy is number one.”

A year ago, the event was scheduled for the second week in March, but was postponed until September.

Slatosch said that between 1,000 and 1,500 patrons throughout the weekend would be successful. He said Permian Basin Comic Con will feature more 125 vendors and has eliminated activities that keep people lingering in one area for an extended period of time.

“The event center has told us that we can lift capacity but we are still limiting the building to 50%, which is about 1,000 people at a time,” Slatosch said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

