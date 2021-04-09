  • April 9, 2021

Performances - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Performances

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 9, 2021 1:30 am

Performances Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale orchestra will perform “Beethoven’s 8th” (formerly Tchaikovsky Four) for the finale of its masterworks series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the title and program reportedly had to be changed and Tchaikovsky Four tickets will be honored for entrance into Beethoven’s 8th.

Masks are required for entrance and seating will be socially distanced.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at mosc.org. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

For more information on MOSC events, visit mosc.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, April 9, 2021 1:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: WSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 89°/Low 61°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 46°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 79°/Low 56°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 55°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]