Performances

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale orchestra will perform “Beethoven’s 8th” (formerly Tchaikovsky Four) for the finale of its masterworks series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the title and program reportedly had to be changed and Tchaikovsky Four tickets will be honored for entrance into Beethoven’s 8th.

Masks are required for entrance and seating will be socially distanced.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at mosc.org. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

For more information on MOSC events, visit mosc.org.