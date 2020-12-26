Pride Center West Texas has scheduled a Holiday Survival Drive-in Drag and Vocal Performance Extravaganza from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 4241 Tanglewood Lane.
Featured performances will be presented by Aayva Nevaeh, Onyx, Countess Clintessa Duchess Manhands Lady Lacrimose, and special vocal performances by Alyssa Guerra and Sam Weaks.
Visit tinyurl.com/ycf9wa73.
