  • November 7, 2020

Perceiving Emotion BFA Capstone exhibition - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Perceiving Emotion BFA Capstone exhibition

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 7, 2020 1:30 am

Perceiving Emotion BFA Capstone exhibition Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Perceiving Emotion BFA Capstone exhibition by Esequiel Hernandez will be on display Monday through Nov. 20 at Sul Ross State Fine arts gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building, Room 102, 79830 US-90, Alpine.

An exhibition of various portraits painted in a variety of historic styles.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, call 432-837-8218 or visit sulross.edu

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, November 7, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 74%
Winds: SE at 10mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 52°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 76°/Low 56°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 58°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]