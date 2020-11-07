Perceiving Emotion BFA Capstone exhibition by Esequiel Hernandez will be on display Monday through Nov. 20 at Sul Ross State Fine arts gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building, Room 102, 79830 US-90, Alpine.
An exhibition of various portraits painted in a variety of historic styles.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
For more information, call 432-837-8218 or visit sulross.edu
