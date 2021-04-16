  • April 16, 2021

PBRC Telethon

The Permian Basin Rehab Center has scheduled the 2021 Telethon from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday on NewsWest 9.

Featured entertainment will be provided by The Project, Panther Paws, En Croix and Current Nine.

Donations are tax deductible and 100% of the donation will stay in the local community.

Donations can be made online at www.pbrehab.org/donate.

