PBIOS postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

For the first time since WWII, the Permian Basin International Oil Show will be postponed until 2021.

The Executive Committee of the Permian Basin International Oil Show met on July 21 to discuss how to proceed with a safe and productive show scheduled for Oct. 20 to 22, the press release stated. The committee came to a decision to postpone the show.

The press release details to move forward with the show since the priority is the safety of exhibitors, attendees and contractors that with the increase in COVID-19 cases in most states, the show has been postponed until October 19 to 21, 2021.

Exhibitors who have questions regarding existing booth spaces can email the show directly at pbioilshow@pbioilshow.org.